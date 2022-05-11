Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2022

A New York judge says he’s close to releasing Donald Trump from a contempt finding, but only if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines accrued for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation.

