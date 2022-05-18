Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Class action settlement tossed after long fight over standing

Class action settlement tossed after long fight over standing

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 18, 2022

A recent decision of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals obliterated a $333,600 class action settlement that a federal judge approved more than five years ago.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo