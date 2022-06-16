Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / McDonough elected as KC Civic Council chair

McDonough elected as KC Civic Council chair

By: Staff Report June 16, 2022

The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City has elected Shook, Hardy & Bacon Chair Madeleine McDonough to a two-year term as chair of the organization, effective June 1.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo