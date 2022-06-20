Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Eight Missouri counties have no candidates in sight for their next prosecutor

Eight Missouri counties have no candidates in sight for their next prosecutor

By: Chloe Murdock June 20, 2022

Some rural Missouri counties are hurtling toward Aug. 2 elections without a single candidate for their next part-time prosecuting attorney.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo