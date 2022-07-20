Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Commentary: 340B Medicare reimbursement cuts ruled unlawful by Supreme Court

By: Husch Blackwell July 20, 2022

On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the American Hospital Association and against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), holding that the 2018 and 2019 Medicare reimbursement cuts for 340B hospitals were unlawful.

