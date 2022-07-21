Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Republican AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion center results

Republican AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion center results

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2022

Some federal lawmakers urged Google last month to limit the appearance of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in certain abortion-related search results. Now 17 Republican attorneys general are warning the company that doing so could invite legal action.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo