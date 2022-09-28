Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: I keep confidential documents in a chifferobe, behind the hat rack.

Commentary: I keep confidential documents in a chifferobe, behind the hat rack.

By: Spencer Farris September 28, 2022

While we don’t like to talk about it, all lawyers get fired by a client if they practice long enough, just like catching bar complaints and losing trials.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo