Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with developer in tenant’s $20 million toxic mold claim

Jury sides with developer in tenant’s $20 million toxic mold claim

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 28, 2022

A St. Louis County jury rejected a former apartment tenant’s suit against a development company over claims of toxic mold exposure.

