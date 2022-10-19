Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: DAG Lisa Monaco announces additional corporate enforcement priorities

Commentary: DAG Lisa Monaco announces additional corporate enforcement priorities

By: Staff Report October 19, 2022

In October 2021, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced new policies that addressed the Department of Justice’s corporate criminal enforcement efforts.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo