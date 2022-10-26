Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit turns aside class-action over supplement’s effectiveness

8th Circuit turns aside class-action over supplement’s effectiveness

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 26, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a suit against the makers of a non-FDA-approved nutritional supplement to treat memory issues, saying the lead plaintiff had failed to show a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

