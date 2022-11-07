Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter

By: The Associated Press November 7, 2022

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story.

