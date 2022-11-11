Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene

Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene

By: The Associated Press November 11, 2022

A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo