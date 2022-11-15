Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

By: The Associated Press November 15, 2022

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of the prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers.

