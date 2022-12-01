Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Driver recovers $4.5M for concussion years after rear-end crash on highway ramp

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 1, 2022

A driver who suffered shoulder pain and a concussion when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer reached a $4.5 million settlement, according to his lawyers.

