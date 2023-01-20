Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit reinstates engine defect class action

8th Circuit reinstates engine defect class action

By: Chloe Murdock January 20, 2023

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a dismissed putative class-action lawsuit against General Motors over an alleged engine defect causing excess oil consumption.

