Home / Lawyers In The News / Tessier joins Armstrong Teasdale

Tessier joins Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report January 24, 2023

Wakaba Y. Tessier has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s Kansas City office as a partner.

