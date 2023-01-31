Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / County held liable for deaths of children on flooded bridge

County held liable for deaths of children on flooded bridge

By: David Baugher January 31, 2023

A rural Missouri county was found liable for $2 million in damages after a flooded bridge claimed the lives of two children, though the amount was reduced by more than half due to damage caps.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo