NEW PARTNERS 2023: Sortable, searchable list
|Firm
|Name
|Title
|Practice area
|City
|Law School
|Promoted or lateral
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Kennedy, Angela
|Income Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Mudd, Margaret
|Income Partner
|Corporate services
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Edelman, Erin
|Equity Partner
|Financial and real estate services
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Tessier, Wakaba
|Income Partner
|Corporate services
|Kansas City
|Wash U
|Lateral
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Mansfield, Jaimie L.
|Income Partner
|Financial and real estate services
|St. Louis
|U of Denver
|Lateral
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Deschler, Greg
|Income Partner
|Financial and real estate services
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Brusati, Paul
|Income Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Mahon, Rob
|Income Partner
|Corporate services
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Walsh, Jared
|Income Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|McConnell, Rick
|Equity Partner
|Financial and real estate services
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Iken, Gregory
|Equity Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Nicholson, Bryan
|Equity Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|Southern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
|Sterchi-Lammert, Megan
|Member
|Civil litigation
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
|Silva, Gregorio
|Member
|Transportation litigation, fire and explosion investigation and defense
|Kansas City
|U of Nevada Las Vegas
|Promoted
|Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
|Shunk, Michael
|Member
|Civil defense litigation
|Kansas City
|California Western U
|Lateral
|Berkowitz Oliver
|Tallent, Lauren
|Partner
|Business defense
|Kansas City
|Washington and Lee U
|Promoted
|Brinker & Doyen
|Griffith, Michael D.
|Partner
|Medical malpractice, personal injury defense
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Brown & James
|McElroy, Tyler
|Principal
|Insurance law
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Finneran, Richard E.
|Partner
|White collar
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Emanuel Jr., James P.
|Partner
|Class actions, mass torts
|St. Louis
|Notre Dame
|Promoted
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Jump, Anne H.
|Partner
|International tax and estate planning
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Rutherford, Logan M.
|Partner
|Business and commercial disputes
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Brydon, Swearingen & England
|Rehagen, Stephen A.
|Shareholder
|Estate planning, probate and trust administration
|Jefferson City
|Notre Dame
|Promoted
|Capes Sokol
|Miller, Francis X. (Butch)
|Shareholder
|Business and finance, real estate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Capes Sokol
|Remis, William B.
|Shareholder
|Business and finance, real estate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Capes Sokol
|Engles Wipfler, Stacy
|Shareholder
|Business and finance, real estate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Carmody MacDonald
|Fedder, David M.
|Partner
|Real estate and commercial litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Carmody MacDonald
|Welply, Justin A.
|Partner
|Business litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Carmody MacDonald
|Mulchek, Mark A.
|Shareholder
|Estate planning
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Wittenbrink, Patrick T.
|Shareholder
|Real estate and business law
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Barrett, Elizabeth A.
|Partner
|Banking and finance, real estate
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Brown, Brittany A.
|Partner
|Family law
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Connor, Brennan P.
|Partner
|Business law, estate planning
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Poole, Jordan A.
|Partner
|Family law
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Carmody MacDonald
|Zimmerman, Brad D.
|Partner
|Business law, estate planning
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Cunningham, Vogel & Rost
|Eveker Meisel, Margaret
|Principal
|Municipal law, government litigation, taxation, land use, zoning
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Danna McKitrick
|Flett, Katherine M.
|Principal
|Bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, employment, insurance, real estate
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Danna McKitrick
|Wood, Lauren L.
|Principal
|Employment law, insurance, appeals, professional liability defense
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Danna McKitrick
|Atwell, Tabitha A.
|Principal
|Estate planning, probate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Davis, Bethune & Jones
|Carroll, John S.
|Partner
|Personal injury, railroad litigation, product liability
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Dollar, Burns, Becker & Hershewe
|Becker, Josh
|Partner
|Personal injury, insurance bad faith and truck crash litigation
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Crane, Matthew K.
|Partner
|Commercial litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Jackson, J. Russell
|Partner
|Class actions, commercial litigation
|St. Louis
|William & Mary
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Mims, Arsenio L.
|Partner
|Complex commercial litigation, products liability, sports law
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Simon, Adam L.
|Partner
|Civil litigation
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Smith, Arin L.
|Partner
|Commercial litigation
|St. Louis
|New York U
|Promoted
|Dowd Bennett
|Wilkins, Milton P.
|Partner
|Complex commercial litigation
|St. Louis
|Harvard
|Promoted
|Doyle & Bruce
|Bruce, Robert A.
|Partner
|Work injuries, discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Dysart Taylor
|Linder Saghir, Anne
|Shareholder/Director
|Insurance defense, litigation and dispute resolution
|Kansas City
|SLU
|Promoted
|Dysart Taylor
|Alsobrook, Kathryn T.
|Shareholder/Director
|Employment law, insurance defense, litigation, dispute resolution, transportation and logistics
|Kansas City
|St. Mary’s U
|Promoted
|Evans & Dixon
|LaBarge, Alexandra
|Partner
|Workers’ compensation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Evans & Dixon
|Banahan Dagestad, Kerry
|Partner
|Workers’ compensation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Evans & Dixon
|Lewis, Marjorie
|Partner
|Civil litigation, business law
|Columbia
|MU
|Promoted
|Farrell & Martin
|Jansson, Edie Hope
|Partner
|Family law
|St. Peters
|SLU
|Promoted
|Foley & Mansfield
|Chumbley, Joshua M.
|Partner
|Toxic and mass tort
|St. Louis
|Southern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Fox Rothschilld
|Walker, Nicholas J.
|Partner
|Employment law
|Kansas City
|MU
|Lateral
|Franke Schultz & Mullen
|Bub, Michael E.
|Partner
|Insurance defense
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|GilmoreBell
|Crumpton, Haden
|Director
|Public finance
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|GilmoreBell
|Wempe, Kevin
|Director
|Public finance
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|GilmoreBell
|Exposito, Shelby
|Shareholder
|Public finance
|Kansas City
|Notre Dame
|Promoted
|Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
|Ord, Sanja
|Officer
|Health care
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
|Pack, Elizabeth
|Officer
|Trusts and estates
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
|Courtway, Jessica
|Officer
|Construction
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
|Specht Browning, Sally
|Officer
|Business services, health care
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
|Zobel, David
|Officer
|Business services
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Harness IP
|Samuels, Joel
|Equity Principal
|Intellectual property
|St. Louis
|Pennsylvania State U
|Promoted
|HeplerBroom
|McGonigle, Adam
|Partner
|Personal injury, insurance, trucking and transportation, asbestos, benzene, toxic tort
|St. Louis
|William & Mary
|Promoted
|Hinshaw & Culbertson
|Keltner, Blair P.
|Partner
|Health care
|Belleville
|Southern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Seefeldt, Robert A.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities
|Kansas City
|SLU
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Miles, Christopher C.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Insolvency
|The Link Virtual Office (Kansas City)
|Tulane U
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Concannon Hausmann, Taylor
|Fixed Income Partner
|Commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|Washburn U
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Peters, Shannon D.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Mass tort and product liability
|The Link Virtual Office (Clayton)
|U of Illinois
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Fezzi, Justin T.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Tax credit finance and development
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Ellenbecker, Max
|Fixed Income Partner
|Intellectual property, business
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Kline, Christopher M.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Real estate and development
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Brofsky, Jenna
|Fixed Income Partner
|Labor and employment
|Kansas City
|George Washington U
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Otto, Jackson K.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Mass tort and product liability
|The Link Virtual Office (St. Louis)
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Kelly, Michael J.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Peterson, Christopher W.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities
|Springfield
|U of Nebraska
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Vergara, Noreen K.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Health care regulatory matters
|The Link Virtual Office (Kansas City)
|SLU
|Promoted
|Husch Blackwell
|Lemkemeier, David B.
|Equity Partner
|Real estate and development
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Lateral
|Husch Blackwell
|Erker, Christopher E.
|Fixed Income Partner
|Environmental law
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Kirkland Woods & Martinsen
|Selsor, Robert J.
|Partner
|Fiduciary litigation, alternative dispute resolution
|St. Louis
|MU
|Lateral
|Kutak Rock
|White, Taylor
|Partner
|Litigation, financial services
|Springfield
|U of Arkansas
|Promoted
|Lashly & Baer
|Betner, Brian R.
|Shareholder
|Litigation, personal injury, premises liability, transportation, insurance, construction, business
|St. Louis
|U of Baltimore
|Promoted
|Lashly & Baer
|Wells, Alexandra C.
|Shareholder
|Litigation, personal injury, premises liability, transportation, insurance, construction
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Lathrop GPM
|Struby, Benjamin
|Partner
|Bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Lathrop GPM
|Haden, Beth
|Partner
|Business transactions
|Kansas City
|MU
|Lateral
|Lewis Brisbois
|Wiegel, Karly
|Partner
|Labor and employment and general liability
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Lewis Brisbois
|Edwards, Blake
|Partner
|Labor and employment
|Kansas City
|Marquette U
|Promoted
|Lewis Rice
|Gorman, Kelly M.
|Member
|Corporate, benefits, health care, real estate
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Lewis Rice
|Ladendorf, Justin M.
|Member
|Commercial litigation, labor and employment, bankruptcy, workouts
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Littler
|Christensen, Becky
|Shareholder
|Labor and employment
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Littler
|Cundiff, Traer
|Shareholder
|E-discovery
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Lateral
|MG+M The Law Firm
|Stockmann, Kevin M.
|Partner
|complex civil litigation
|O’Fallon, IL
|MU
|Promoted
|Mickes O’Toole
|Renken, Melanie A.
|Partner
|labor and employment, education
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Morrow Willnauer Church
|Schuman, Aaron R.
|Partner
|Civil litigation
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|MVP Law
|Farha, Danielle R.
|Shareholder
|Workers’ compensation defense
|Kansas City, KS
|KU
|Promoted
|Padberg Appelbaum Knepper
|Burlison Knepper, Nicole
|Principal and partner
|Civil litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Pitzer Snodgrass
|Boyce, Sarah
|Partner
|Premises liability, product liability, criminal
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Fisher, Michael L.
|Shareholder
|Real estate
|Kansas City
|Northwestern U
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Gallen, Kaitlin E.
|Shareholder
|Employment litigation
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Martin, Christopher W.
|Shareholder
|Corporate and transactional
|Kansas City
|U of Pennsylvania
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Sprecker, Mark L.
|Shareholder
|Real estate
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Stoker, Chad E.
|Shareholder
|Construction
|Kansas City
|Southern Methodist U
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Izaguirre Wolfe, Brisa
|Shareholder
|Commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Wait, Gavin C.
|Shareholder
|Real estate finance
|Kansas City
|U of Virginia
|Lateral
|Polsinelli
|Hogan, Kevin M.
|Shareholder
|Corporate and transactional practice
|St. Louis
|Michigan State
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Muensterman, Kelly J.
|Shareholder
|Employment litigation
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Polsinelli
|Burkhart, Nicholas L.
|Shareholder
|Tax Credit
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Polsinelli
|Smithson Jr., Scott L.
|Shareholder
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|MU
|Lateral
|Polsinelli
|Longmeyer, Michael H.
|Shareholder
|Electrical engineering and computer science patent prosecution
|St. Louis
|Ave Maria
|Lateral
|Polsinelli
|Kar, Arindam
|Shareholder
|Antitrust litigation
|St. Louis
|U of Iowa
|Lateral
|Rosenblum Goldenhersh
|Mispagel, Diane
|Shareholder
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes
|Coulter, Mark
|Shareholder
|Public law and government relations
|Kansas City
|Washburn U
|Lateral
|Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion
|McChesney, Brian
|Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion
|Doherty, Mimi
|Partner
|Litigation
|Kansas City
|UC Hastings
|Lateral
|Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion
|Stark, Dean
|Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion
|White, Michelle
|Partner
|Litigation
|St. Louis
|Suffolk U
|Lateral
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Applegate, Todd
|Income Shareholder
|Product liability group
|Edwardsville, IL
|Southern Methodist U
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Rathjen-Decker, Erin
|Income Shareholder
|Family law
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|McCrary, Jonathan
|Income Shareholder
|Health law
|St. Louis
|Washington and Lee U
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Wesselschmidt, Ben
|Income Shareholder
|Employment, non-compete litigation, class-action defense, appellate litigation
|St. Louis
|DePaul
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Haltenhof, Ben
|Equity Shareholder
|Business
|St. Louis
|Vanderbilt
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Ruben, Andrew
|Equity Shareholder
|Business, real estate, finance, construction, economic development issues
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Moeller, Elizabeth
|Shareholder
|Health care defense
|Kansas City
|MU
|Lateral
|Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
|Merrill, Matthew
|Shareholder
|Health care defense
|Kansas City
|KU
|Lateral
|Schmitt Law Firm
|Templin, Nick
|Partner
|Employment discrimination, personal injury
|Kansas City
|Washburn U
|Promoted
|Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
|Barzee, Michael F.
|Equity Partner
|Insurance defense, construction defects, appellate litigation
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
|Danner, Audrey L.
|Partner
|Employment disputes, insurance defense, personal injury, construction
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
|Hughes, Michael L.
|Partner
|Business litigation, construction defects
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Lateral
|Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
|Rottgers, Peter F.
|Partner
|Insurance defense and civil, business and governmental litigation
|Kansas City
|U of Kentucky
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Cassis, Kerensa
|Partner
|General litigation liability
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Lucas, Elizabeth “Liz”
|Partner
|Intellectual property
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Richardson, W. Clark
|Partner
|Product and general liability litigation
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Schafer, Mark
|Partner
|Intellectual property
|Denver, Kansas City
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Truesdale, Angela
|Partner
|Intellectual property
|Kansas City
|Yeshiva U
|Promoted
|Shook, Hardy & Bacon
|Wikler, Jeremy
|Partner
|Pharmaceutical and medical device litigation
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Simmons Hanly Conroy
|Hausmann, Jared
|Shareholder
|Asbestos, mesothelioma
|Alton, IL
|SLU
|Promoted
|Spencer Fane
|Waters, David E.
|Partner
|Real estate
|Overland Park
|KU
|Lateral
|Spencer Fane
|Fairlie, Zach
|Partner
|Financial services
|Kansas City
|U of Iowa
|Promoted
|Spencer Fane
|Hiatt, Thomas
|Partner
|Litigation and dispute resolution
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Spencer Fane
|Siemer, Beth
|Partner
|Health care
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
|Stanton Barton
|Benoist, Ashley
|Partner
|product liability and transportation defense
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Price, Rachel
|Partner
|Real estate transactions
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Sevedge, Christopher B.
|Partner
|Insurance recovery, complex commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|U of Virginia
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Templeton, Chelsea
|Partner
|Corporate governance, general business law, venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Harry, Rob
|Partner
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Hueneger, Jenna
|Partner
|Complex business transactions
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Johnson, Morgan
|Partner
|Patent preparation and prosecution
|St. Louis
|Northern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Schroeder, John
|Partner
|Patent, trademark and trade secrets litigation
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Stinson
|Ostakpo, Andrew
|Partner
|Corporate finance
|Kansas City
|Southern Methodist U
|Lateral
|Strong-Garner-Bauer
|Lewis, Jacob
|Partner
|Catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death
|Springfield
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Stueve Siegel Hanson
|Ricke, Alexander T.
|Partner
|Wage and hour and employment, class actions, commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|MU
|Promoted
|SWMW Law
|Theil, John
|Partner
|Asbestos, mesothelioma, consumer litigation
|St. Louis
|Southern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Thompson Coburn
|Looney, Bryan
|Partner
|Health care
|St. Louis
|U of Tulsa
|Lateral
|Thompson Coburn
|Barbieri, Mariquita
|Partner
|Tax
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Lateral
|Thompson Coburn
|Edwards, Misty
|Partner
|Railroad litigation
|Belleville
|Southern Illinois U
|Promoted
|Thompson Coburn
|Mulligan, Justin
|Partner
|Intellectual property
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Thompson Coburn
|Neusel, Conor
|Partner
|Labor and employment
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|Thompson Coburn
|Sanocki, Kristen
|Partner
|Labor and employment
|St. Louis
|MU
|Promoted
|TuckerAllen
|Windsor, Nina L.
|Partner
|estate and tax planning, probate
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt
|Moutray, Mandi
|Shareholder
|Education, labor and employment
|St. Louis
|SLU
|Promoted
|Wagstaff & Cartmell
|Brane, Austin
|Partner
|Class actions, mass actions and commercial litigation
|Kansas City
|KU
|Promoted
|Wagstaff & Cartmell
|Scarcello, Lindsey
|Partner
|Mass actions and personal injury
|Kansas City
|UMKC
|Promoted
|Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann
|Roper, Joseph J.
|Principal
|Litigation
|Kansas City
|U of Tulsa
|Lateral
|Zevan Davidson Roman
|Murphy, Morgan
|Partner
|Personal injury, medical malpractice
|St. Louis
|Wash U
|Promoted
