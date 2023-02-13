Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NEW PARTNERS 2023: Sortable, searchable list

Firm Name Title Practice area City Law School Promoted or lateral
Armstrong Teasdale Kennedy, Angela Income Partner Litigation St. Louis MU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Mudd, Margaret Income Partner Corporate services St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Edelman, Erin Equity Partner Financial and real estate services St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Tessier, Wakaba Income Partner Corporate services Kansas City Wash U Lateral
Armstrong Teasdale Mansfield, Jaimie L. Income Partner Financial and real estate services St. Louis U of Denver Lateral
Armstrong Teasdale Deschler, Greg Income Partner Financial and real estate services St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Brusati, Paul Income Partner Litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Mahon, Rob Income Partner Corporate services St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Walsh, Jared Income Partner Litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale McConnell, Rick Equity Partner Financial and real estate services Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Iken, Gregory Equity Partner Litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Armstrong Teasdale Nicholson, Bryan Equity Partner Litigation St. Louis Southern Illinois U Promoted
Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Sterchi-Lammert, Megan Member Civil litigation Kansas City MU Promoted
Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Silva, Gregorio Member Transportation litigation, fire and explosion investigation and defense Kansas City U of Nevada Las Vegas Promoted
Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Shunk, Michael Member Civil defense litigation Kansas City California Western U Lateral
Berkowitz Oliver Tallent, Lauren Partner Business defense Kansas City Washington and Lee U Promoted
Brinker & Doyen Griffith, Michael D. Partner Medical malpractice, personal injury defense St. Louis MU Promoted
Brown & James McElroy, Tyler Principal Insurance law St. Louis MU Promoted
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Finneran, Richard E. Partner White collar St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Emanuel Jr., James P. Partner Class actions, mass torts St. Louis Notre Dame Promoted
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Jump, Anne H. Partner International tax and estate planning St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Rutherford, Logan M. Partner Business and commercial disputes Kansas City KU Promoted
Brydon, Swearingen & England Rehagen, Stephen A. Shareholder Estate planning, probate and trust administration Jefferson City Notre Dame Promoted
Capes Sokol Miller, Francis X. (Butch) Shareholder Business and finance, real estate St. Louis SLU Lateral
Capes Sokol Remis, William B. Shareholder Business and finance, real estate St. Louis SLU Lateral
Capes Sokol Engles Wipfler, Stacy Shareholder Business and finance, real estate St. Louis SLU Lateral
Carmody MacDonald Fedder, David M. Partner Real estate and commercial litigation St. Louis SLU Lateral
Carmody MacDonald Welply, Justin A. Partner Business litigation St. Louis SLU Lateral
Carmody MacDonald Mulchek, Mark A. Shareholder Estate planning St. Louis MU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Wittenbrink, Patrick T. Shareholder Real estate and business law St. Louis SLU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Barrett, Elizabeth A. Partner Banking and finance, real estate St. Louis MU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Brown, Brittany A. Partner Family law St. Louis SLU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Connor, Brennan P. Partner Business law, estate planning St. Louis MU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Poole, Jordan A. Partner Family law St. Louis MU Promoted
Carmody MacDonald Zimmerman, Brad D. Partner Business law, estate planning St. Louis MU Promoted
Cunningham, Vogel & Rost Eveker Meisel, Margaret Principal Municipal law, government litigation, taxation, land use, zoning St. Louis SLU Promoted
Danna McKitrick Flett, Katherine M. Principal Bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, employment, insurance, real estate St. Louis MU Promoted
Danna McKitrick Wood, Lauren L. Principal Employment law, insurance, appeals, professional liability defense St. Louis SLU Promoted
Danna McKitrick Atwell, Tabitha A. Principal Estate planning, probate St. Louis SLU Promoted
Davis, Bethune & Jones Carroll, John S. Partner Personal injury, railroad litigation, product liability Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Dollar, Burns, Becker & Hershewe Becker, Josh Partner Personal injury, insurance bad faith and truck crash litigation Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Dowd Bennett Crane, Matthew K. Partner Commercial litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Dowd Bennett Jackson, J. Russell Partner Class actions, commercial litigation St. Louis William & Mary Promoted
Dowd Bennett Mims, Arsenio L. Partner Complex commercial litigation, products liability, sports law St. Louis MU Promoted
Dowd Bennett Simon, Adam L. Partner Civil litigation St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Dowd Bennett Smith, Arin L. Partner Commercial litigation St. Louis New York U Promoted
Dowd Bennett Wilkins, Milton P. Partner Complex commercial litigation St. Louis Harvard Promoted
Doyle & Bruce Bruce, Robert A. Partner Work injuries, discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Dysart Taylor Linder Saghir, Anne Shareholder/Director Insurance defense, litigation and dispute resolution Kansas City SLU Promoted
Dysart Taylor Alsobrook, Kathryn T. Shareholder/Director Employment law, insurance defense, litigation, dispute resolution, transportation and logistics Kansas City St. Mary’s U Promoted
Evans & Dixon LaBarge, Alexandra Partner Workers’ compensation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Evans & Dixon Banahan Dagestad, Kerry Partner Workers’ compensation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Evans & Dixon Lewis, Marjorie Partner Civil litigation, business law Columbia MU Promoted
Farrell & Martin Jansson, Edie Hope Partner Family law St. Peters SLU Promoted
Foley & Mansfield Chumbley, Joshua M. Partner Toxic and mass tort St. Louis Southern Illinois U Promoted
Fox Rothschilld Walker, Nicholas J. Partner Employment law Kansas City MU Lateral
Franke Schultz & Mullen Bub, Michael E. Partner Insurance defense St. Louis SLU Lateral
GilmoreBell Crumpton, Haden Director Public finance Kansas City MU Promoted
GilmoreBell Wempe, Kevin Director Public finance Kansas City KU Promoted
GilmoreBell Exposito, Shelby Shareholder Public finance Kansas City Notre Dame Promoted
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Ord, Sanja Officer Health care St. Louis SLU Promoted
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Pack, Elizabeth Officer Trusts and estates St. Louis SLU Promoted
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Courtway, Jessica Officer Construction St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Specht Browning, Sally Officer Business services, health care St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Zobel, David Officer Business services St. Louis SLU Lateral
Harness IP Samuels, Joel Equity Principal Intellectual property St. Louis Pennsylvania State U Promoted
HeplerBroom McGonigle, Adam Partner Personal injury, insurance, trucking and transportation, asbestos, benzene, toxic tort St. Louis William & Mary Promoted
Hinshaw & Culbertson Keltner, Blair P. Partner Health care Belleville Southern Illinois U Promoted
Husch Blackwell Seefeldt, Robert A. Fixed Income Partner Corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities Kansas City SLU Promoted
Husch Blackwell Miles, Christopher C. Fixed Income Partner Insolvency The Link Virtual Office (Kansas City) Tulane U Promoted
Husch Blackwell Concannon Hausmann, Taylor Fixed Income Partner Commercial litigation Kansas City Washburn U Promoted
Husch Blackwell Peters, Shannon D. Fixed Income Partner Mass tort and product liability The Link Virtual Office (Clayton) U of Illinois Promoted
Husch Blackwell Fezzi, Justin T. Fixed Income Partner Tax credit finance and development St. Louis SLU Promoted
Husch Blackwell Ellenbecker, Max Fixed Income Partner Intellectual property, business Kansas City KU Promoted
Husch Blackwell Kline, Christopher M. Fixed Income Partner Real estate and development Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Husch Blackwell Brofsky, Jenna Fixed Income Partner Labor and employment Kansas City George Washington U Promoted
Husch Blackwell Otto, Jackson K. Fixed Income Partner Mass tort and product liability The Link Virtual Office (St. Louis) Wash U Promoted
Husch Blackwell Kelly, Michael J. Fixed Income Partner Commercial litigation Kansas City KU Promoted
Husch Blackwell Peterson, Christopher W. Fixed Income Partner Corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities Springfield U of Nebraska Promoted
Husch Blackwell Vergara, Noreen K. Fixed Income Partner Health care regulatory matters The Link Virtual Office (Kansas City) SLU Promoted
Husch Blackwell Lemkemeier, David B. Equity Partner Real estate and development St. Louis Wash U Lateral
Husch Blackwell Erker, Christopher E. Fixed Income Partner Environmental law St. Louis SLU Lateral
Kirkland Woods & Martinsen Selsor, Robert J. Partner Fiduciary litigation, alternative dispute resolution St. Louis MU Lateral
Kutak Rock White, Taylor Partner Litigation, financial services Springfield U of Arkansas Promoted
Lashly & Baer Betner, Brian R. Shareholder Litigation, personal injury, premises liability, transportation, insurance, construction, business St. Louis U of Baltimore Promoted
Lashly & Baer Wells, Alexandra C. Shareholder Litigation, personal injury, premises liability, transportation, insurance, construction St. Louis SLU Promoted
Lathrop GPM Struby, Benjamin Partner Bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Lathrop GPM Haden, Beth Partner Business transactions Kansas City MU Lateral
Lewis Brisbois Wiegel, Karly Partner Labor and employment and general liability Kansas City KU Promoted
Lewis Brisbois Edwards, Blake Partner Labor and employment Kansas City Marquette U Promoted
Lewis Rice Gorman, Kelly M. Member Corporate, benefits, health care, real estate St. Louis MU Promoted
Lewis Rice Ladendorf, Justin M. Member Commercial litigation, labor and employment, bankruptcy, workouts St. Louis SLU Promoted
Littler Christensen, Becky Shareholder Labor and employment St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Littler Cundiff, Traer Shareholder E-discovery Kansas City UMKC Lateral
MG+M The Law Firm Stockmann, Kevin M. Partner complex civil litigation O’Fallon, IL MU Promoted
Mickes O’Toole Renken, Melanie A. Partner labor and employment, education St. Louis SLU Promoted
Morrow Willnauer Church Schuman, Aaron R. Partner Civil litigation Kansas City UMKC Promoted
MVP Law Farha, Danielle R. Shareholder Workers’ compensation defense Kansas City, KS KU Promoted
Padberg Appelbaum Knepper Burlison Knepper, Nicole Principal and partner Civil litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Pitzer Snodgrass Boyce, Sarah Partner Premises liability, product liability, criminal St. Louis SLU Promoted
Polsinelli Fisher, Michael L. Shareholder Real estate Kansas City Northwestern U Promoted
Polsinelli Gallen, Kaitlin E. Shareholder Employment litigation Kansas City MU Promoted
Polsinelli Martin, Christopher W. Shareholder Corporate and transactional Kansas City U of Pennsylvania Promoted
Polsinelli Sprecker, Mark L. Shareholder Real estate Kansas City KU Promoted
Polsinelli Stoker, Chad E. Shareholder Construction Kansas City Southern Methodist U Promoted
Polsinelli Izaguirre Wolfe, Brisa Shareholder Commercial litigation Kansas City KU Promoted
Polsinelli Wait, Gavin C. Shareholder Real estate finance Kansas City U of Virginia Lateral
Polsinelli Hogan, Kevin M. Shareholder Corporate and transactional practice St. Louis Michigan State Promoted
Polsinelli Muensterman, Kelly J. Shareholder Employment litigation St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Polsinelli Burkhart, Nicholas L. Shareholder Tax Credit St. Louis SLU Lateral
Polsinelli Smithson Jr., Scott L. Shareholder Real estate St. Louis MU Lateral
Polsinelli Longmeyer, Michael H. Shareholder Electrical engineering and computer science patent prosecution St. Louis Ave Maria Lateral
Polsinelli Kar, Arindam Shareholder Antitrust litigation St. Louis U of Iowa Lateral
Rosenblum Goldenhersh Mispagel, Diane Shareholder Real estate St. Louis SLU Lateral
Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes Coulter, Mark Shareholder Public law and government relations Kansas City Washburn U Lateral
Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion McChesney, Brian Partner Litigation St. Louis SLU Lateral
Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion Doherty, Mimi Partner Litigation Kansas City UC Hastings Lateral
Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion Stark, Dean Partner Litigation St. Louis SLU Lateral
Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion White, Michelle Partner Litigation St. Louis Suffolk U Lateral
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Applegate, Todd Income Shareholder Product liability group Edwardsville, IL Southern Methodist U Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Rathjen-Decker, Erin Income Shareholder Family law St. Louis SLU Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard McCrary, Jonathan Income Shareholder Health law St. Louis Washington and Lee U Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Wesselschmidt, Ben Income Shareholder Employment, non-compete litigation, class-action defense, appellate litigation St. Louis DePaul Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Haltenhof, Ben Equity Shareholder Business St. Louis Vanderbilt Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Ruben, Andrew Equity Shareholder Business, real estate, finance, construction, economic development issues St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Moeller, Elizabeth Shareholder Health care defense Kansas City MU Lateral
Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard Merrill, Matthew Shareholder Health care defense Kansas City KU Lateral
Schmitt Law Firm Templin, Nick Partner Employment discrimination, personal injury Kansas City Washburn U Promoted
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin Barzee, Michael F. Equity Partner Insurance defense, construction defects, appellate litigation Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin Danner, Audrey L. Partner Employment disputes, insurance defense, personal injury, construction Kansas City MU Promoted
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin Hughes, Michael L. Partner Business litigation, construction defects Kansas City UMKC Lateral
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin Rottgers, Peter F. Partner Insurance defense and civil, business and governmental litigation Kansas City U of Kentucky Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Cassis, Kerensa Partner General litigation liability Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Lucas, Elizabeth “Liz” Partner Intellectual property Kansas City MU Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Richardson, W. Clark Partner Product and general liability litigation Kansas City KU Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Schafer, Mark Partner Intellectual property Denver, Kansas City Wash U Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Truesdale, Angela Partner Intellectual property Kansas City Yeshiva U Promoted
Shook, Hardy & Bacon Wikler, Jeremy Partner Pharmaceutical and medical device litigation Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Simmons Hanly Conroy Hausmann, Jared Shareholder Asbestos, mesothelioma Alton, IL SLU Promoted
Spencer Fane Waters, David E. Partner Real estate Overland Park KU Lateral
Spencer Fane Fairlie, Zach Partner Financial services Kansas City U of Iowa Promoted
Spencer Fane Hiatt, Thomas Partner Litigation and dispute resolution Kansas City KU Promoted
Spencer Fane Siemer, Beth Partner Health care St. Louis Wash U Promoted
Stanton Barton Benoist, Ashley Partner product liability and transportation defense St. Louis MU Promoted
Stinson Price, Rachel Partner Real estate transactions Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Stinson Sevedge, Christopher B. Partner Insurance recovery, complex commercial litigation Kansas City U of Virginia Promoted
Stinson Templeton, Chelsea Partner Corporate governance, general business law, venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Stinson Harry, Rob Partner Real estate St. Louis MU Promoted
Stinson Hueneger, Jenna Partner Complex business transactions St. Louis SLU Promoted
Stinson Johnson, Morgan Partner Patent preparation and prosecution St. Louis Northern Illinois U Promoted
Stinson Schroeder, John Partner Patent, trademark and trade secrets litigation St. Louis SLU Promoted
Stinson Ostakpo, Andrew Partner Corporate finance Kansas City Southern Methodist U Lateral
Strong-Garner-Bauer Lewis, Jacob Partner Catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death Springfield UMKC Promoted
Stueve Siegel Hanson Ricke, Alexander T. Partner Wage and hour and employment, class actions, commercial litigation Kansas City MU Promoted
SWMW Law Theil, John Partner Asbestos, mesothelioma, consumer litigation St. Louis Southern Illinois U Promoted
Thompson Coburn Looney, Bryan Partner Health care St. Louis U of Tulsa Lateral
Thompson Coburn Barbieri, Mariquita Partner Tax St. Louis SLU Lateral
Thompson Coburn Edwards, Misty Partner Railroad litigation Belleville Southern Illinois U Promoted
Thompson Coburn Mulligan, Justin Partner Intellectual property St. Louis SLU Promoted
Thompson Coburn Neusel, Conor Partner Labor and employment St. Louis MU Promoted
Thompson Coburn Sanocki, Kristen Partner Labor and employment St. Louis MU Promoted
TuckerAllen Windsor, Nina L. Partner estate and tax planning, probate St. Louis SLU Promoted
Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt Moutray, Mandi Shareholder Education, labor and employment St. Louis SLU Promoted
Wagstaff & Cartmell Brane, Austin Partner Class actions, mass actions and commercial litigation Kansas City KU Promoted
Wagstaff & Cartmell Scarcello, Lindsey Partner Mass actions and personal injury Kansas City UMKC Promoted
Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann Roper, Joseph J. Principal Litigation Kansas City U of Tulsa Lateral
Zevan Davidson Roman Murphy, Morgan Partner Personal injury, medical malpractice St. Louis Wash U Promoted

 

