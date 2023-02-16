Settlement reached for worker who fell from bucket truck

A man who was severely injured when he was dumped from bucket truck onto the parking lot 30 feet below reached an $8.3 million settlement, according to his attorneys.

William L. Carr and Bryan T. White of White, Graham, Buckley & Carr represented the 39-year-old man, who suffered a permanent brain injury, leg and back fractures and injuries to multiple organs.

According to the attorneys, the accident occurred in May 2016. Although the plaintiff routinely used the bucket truck, which was supplied by his employer, he was not aware that the bucket had a tilting mechanism that allowed trash or water to be removed from the bucket.

The design required a pin to be placed in a handle apparatus to prevent the handle from turning and allowing the bucket to tip while in use. The plaintiff alleged the pin mechanism was dangerous and defective because it could become loose during use, allowing the bucket to unexpectedly tip.

Carr and White said the defendant contended that the design was reasonably safe when it left its facility. It also argued that the plaintiff bore most of the fault because he failed to wear a safety harness, as suggested by multiple warning stickers on the equipment.

The plaintiff was hospitalized for nearly four months after the fall. Although he still suffers from residual complaints from his back and traumatic brain injury, Carr and White said he has made a significant recovery since the accident.

The case settled after a failed mediation and additional discovery that was conducted prior to trial.

$8.3 million settlement

Product liability

Venue: Confidential Missouri court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Jan. 16, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: William L. Carr and Bryan T. White, White, Graham, Buckley & Carr, Independence

Defendant’s Attorney: Confidential