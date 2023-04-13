Pandemic casts long shadow over February bar exam | List of bar passers

Three years ago, first-year law students who were just beginning to learn something about the law were plunged into a world of Zoom classes and isolation at home amid a deadly pandemic.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise that fewer than half of those who took the February bar exam in Missouri got a passing score. For Missouri legal educators, that leaves hope that scores will soon be on their way back up.
“I’m not expecting this trend to continue,” said Wanda Temm, clinical professor of law and director of bar services for the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. “I think it’s a blip on the screen thanks to COVID.”
According to statistics released on April 12 by the Missouri Board of Law Examiners, 47.1 percent of test-takers passed the exam administered in February — a drop of 11 points from last February’s pass rate. The previous record low pass rate was in February 2020, with 49.8 percent.
According to a Missouri Lawyers Media analysis of February test statistics from 2013 to the present, pass-rate percentages have been in the mid-to-low 60s since 2017 and were in the mid-to-upper 70s prior to that.
The February exam is typically the smaller of the two Missouri bar exams held each year. This year, 223 students took the test, of whom 105 passed. Of those, 79 have completed all requirements for admission to the bar, according to the board. The enrollment ceremony for new lawyers will take place on April 28 at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City.
Those taking the test for the first time fared better than those retaking it after a past failure. This year, the number of first-time takers — and the rate at which they passed — was unusually small, which partly explains the drop in the overall pass rate.
In prior years, there have been well over 100 first-time test-takers in February; this year there were just 97. Of those, 57 examinees, or 58.8 percent, passed the test. It’s the lowest first-time pass rate since at least 2013; 10 years ago, about 80 percent passed on their first try.
In addition, for the third year in a row there were no applicants who transferred an exam score from another jurisdiction, who once made up as much as a third of the February class and nearly all of whom passed. As a result, more than half of those who tested in February were taking the exam for the second time or more — a far larger proportion than in prior years. Just 42.3 percent of those passed it on their second try; for those taking it a third time or more, it was 31.3 percent.
Antonia Miceli, director of academic support and bar examination preparation at Saint Louis University School of Law, said those taking the test in February are often part-time law students who are studying while raising a family and working a job, leaving them less time to study.
For this particular class, those drawbacks were coupled with a shift to online classes during their first year of law school, when many of the basic subjects are taught. Miceli agreed that this year’s low scores are likely fallout from the pandemic.
“It’s very easy to disengage a bit when you’re on Zoom compared to if you’re sitting in a classroom where the professor can see you and you’re worried about getting called on,” she said.
Missouri is not the only state whose examinees struggled. The National Conference of Bar Examiners previewed February’s grim results on March 31, when it announced that the national mean scaled Multistate Bar Examination score was 131.1, a record low.
According to the NCBE, pass rates are below 50 percent in eight of the 14 states that have released their February results so far; in three other states, they were right at or slightly above 50 percent. The lowest pass rate was in Florida with 39 percent; the highest was Montana with 59 percent.
Given those trends, the effect of the pandemic on legal education could be even more pronounced at the main bar exam sitting in July, the results of which will come out in September.
“July is going be interesting,” Miceli said.
List of bar passers
A
Crystal Lynn Adams, Pearland TX
Freynaldo Aleixandre Adrian Ochoa, Tallahassee FL
Hiba Al-Ramahi, St. Louis MO
Ethan Julian Auten, Springfield MO
B
Owen Gregory Behrens, Tampa FL
Allyson Denise Benko, Warner Robins GA
Emma Bergin-Hosio, Overland Park KS
Alissa Lynn Biermaier, Kansas City MO
Joseph Paul Bjork, Holts Summit MO
Roela Boci, Wichita KS
Otto Bosch, Blue Springs MO
Henry T. Brown, Richmond Heights MO
Franklin Eugene Buchanan III, Duquesne MO
C
Timothy Blake Cauble-Johnson, Kansas City MO
Aiyana Lei’Alani Ceballos, St. Louis MO
Jack Douglas Compton, St. Louis MO
Tanner James Creech, St. Peters MO
Allyson Taylor Crowder, Overland Park KS
Baylee Curley, Milford NH
D
Emily Sue DeFoor, Overland Park KS
Nico Sikovne Sedivy DeLong, Alton IL
Kathryne Layne Dingler, Kansas City MO
Amy Elizabeth Fennell, St. Charles MO
Tiffany L Fish, Ewing MO
G
Gabriella Garbero, Florissant MO
Lauren Abigail Geisz, Maplewood MO
Sarah George, Kirksville MO
Jacob Reagan Goff, Farmington MO
Martha Grate, Kansas City MO
Kyle Guenther Grothoff, Hobart IN
Benjamin Alexander Gruber, Kansas City MO
H
Kaylee Jordan Haight, Kansas City MO
Jacob Hanson, Shawnee KS
Leah Hodges, Shawnee KS
Eric L. Honea, Kansas City MO
Orlando Hugo Huaman, Arlington TX
J
Cameron Ryan Jones, Mulkeytown IL
K
Cynthia Marie Keating, Kansas City MO
Kevin Timothy Keller, St. Charles MO
Muhammad Kenyatta, Sacramento CA
Max William Kinney, Clayton MO
Aren Nicole Kirkland, St. Louis MO
Nicholas Hamilton Kyle, St. Louis MO
L
Timothy A. Layton, St. Louis MO
John Caleb Ledgerwood, Springfield MO
M
Sarah Alexandria Mahoney, Lenexa KS
Anthony Augusto Marshall, Riverside MO
Brendan Robert McDonough, O’Fallon MO
Tiara Antaneea McKeithan, Saint Charles MO
Sara E Meier, Republic MO
Hallie Jane Meyer, St Louis MO
Rachel Maria Mosqueda, St. Louis MO
Yasmin Cheryl Musaddiq, Tulsa OK
N
Reena, Naik, Mechanicsville VA
Jamil M Naji, St.Charles MO
O
Erin Elizabeth O’Leary, St. Louis MO
James G Onder Jr. St. Louis MO
Sarah, Ong, Overland Park KS
Matthew Scott Overcast, Ava MO
P
Andrew Michael Podjenski, Blue Springs MO
James Curtis Poore, Phoenix AZ
Michael Scott Proctor II Columbia MO
R
Erica Nichole Radford, Collinsville IL
James Robert Ramger, Poplar Bluff MO
Julie Gail Roehrs, Columbia MO
Marisol, Rogel Pineda, Santa Ana CA
Abigail Nicole Rourke, Kirksville MO
S
Kierstan McKenzie Snider, Dora MO
David, Steele, St. Louis MO
Matthew Ross Strauser, St. Louis MO
T
Ambreen Taiyab, Homer Glen IL
Daniel Robert Thorson, Manchester MO
V
Caitlyn Ann Vanover, Desoto MO
Amy Volk, St. Louis MO
W
Shana Waldman, Chesterfield MO
Samantha Ann Weavers, Independence MO
Lucy Diane Weilbacher, St. Louis MO
Stephanie Leigh Weiss, Robertsville MO
Mark Winchester, St. Charles MO