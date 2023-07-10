22nd Circuit Commission seeks applicants for judicial vacancy

Applications are being accepted for an associate circuit judge vacancy in the City of St. Louis created by the appointment of Judge Lynn Perkins to the circuit bench. The Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission will accept applications until 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, must be received by the chairperson via e-mail only to [email protected], although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to conduct interviews September 8, 2023, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. In accordance with Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor.

