2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Tanya R. Bishop

Office Manager: Recruiting Programs Manager, Washington University School of Law

Tanya R. Bishop is pivotal in enhancing professional opportunities for WashULaw students and alumni. Bishop coordinates the law school’s two largest networking events where employers and students often begin long-term professional relationships. She connects students with internships and employment opportunities that align with their career aspirations and ensures that WashULaw students can explore a wide range of legal fields during law school.

What is the best part of your job?

Being a resource, not only for our students but my colleagues in the law school and a network of legal professionals all over the country.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

Aside from Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder making me think I was a mini lawyer, it was different from any field I had been in and I looked at it as a challenge to learn about a field I knew very little about.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2023