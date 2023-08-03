Administrative: Electric Company-Securitization of Energy Transition Costs

Staff Report//August 3, 2023

Petitioner appealed the Public Service Commission’s order approving the securitization of energy transition costs in an amount lower than requested by petitioner. Petitioner challenged the commission’s calculation of costs as violative of the securitization statute and argued the commission erred in imposing a blanket reduction on the amount of costs from a winter storm that petitioner could recover.

Where the commission correctly determined that the deferred tax for petitioner’s power plan was a “tax benefit” that had to be credited customers when recovered through securitization, there was no error in the commission’s calculation.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of the Petition of the Empire District Electric Company (MLW No. 80292/Case Nos. WD85800 & WD85801 – 29 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from Public Service Commission (Diana C. Carter, Dean L. Cooper, Jefferson City; Sarah Knowlton, Concord, NH for appellant) (Shelley E. Brueggemann, Jennifer L. Heintz, John D. Borgmeyer, Nathan C. Williams, and Marc D. Poston, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 

 

 

