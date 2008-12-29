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St. Louis Daily Record

For more than a century, The St. Louis Daily Record has served as paper of record for the local courts, the legal and business communities and local citizens. The St. Louis Daily Record began publishing in 1890 and is published daily Monday through Sunday by Missouri Lawyers Media.

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