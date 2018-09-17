Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Westerhaus joins KC office of BCLP

Westerhaus joins KC office of BCLP

By: Staff Report September 17, 2018

Victoria Westerhaus has joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as a mergers and acquisitions partner in the firm’s office in Kansas City. Westerhaus has amassed nearly 30 years of experience handling corporate-law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities-law compliance and offerings, corporate governance, joint ventures and other business-law matters. She earned her law degree at the University of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo