Albus to become first assistant AG

Albus to become first assistant AG

By: Staff Report December 27, 2018

Incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt has named longtime prosecutor Tom Albus to serve as First Assistant Attorney General. For the past 16 years, Albus has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, where he handled white-collar crime, tax-evasion and other felony cases. He previously clerked for ...

