Home / Local / Private workers, nonprofits hit by Gateway Arch closure

Private workers, nonprofits hit by Gateway Arch closure

By: Associated Press January 18, 2019

St. Louis' Gateway Arch is among many national parks forced to shutter and sideline federal workers during the partial government shutdown, but the towering attraction's closure is also hurting private tourism workers and nonprofits. Partners of the Gateway Arch National Park estimate they've collectively lost more than $600,000 in revenue since Dec. 22, when the shutdown ...

