Domestic Relations: Unjust Enrichment-Child-Support Overpayment

Domestic Relations: Unjust Enrichment-Child-Support Overpayment

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Where a husband involved in a dissolution argued that the wife was unjustly enriched when he involuntarily overpaid child support, the wife’s challenge to the order granting the husband’s motion to set aside a default judgment was untimely and is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and the trial court erred in granting the husband’s motion ...

