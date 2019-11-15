Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession-Prior Conviction-Guilty Plea

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession-Prior Conviction-Guilty Plea

By: Staff Report November 15, 2019

Where a defendant in a felon-in-possession case challenged whether he had been convicted of a felony under Iowa law at the time that he possessed guns because he had not yet been sentenced, the government failed to prove that he knew he had been convicted at the time of possession, so the conviction is vacated, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo