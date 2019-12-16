Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / How streaming, diversity, #MeToo shaped TV decade of change

How streaming, diversity, #MeToo shaped TV decade of change

By: Scott Andera December 16, 2019

“Game of Thrones” was both an unprecedented achievement and old-school role model in the TV decade that’s rolling its final credits. Installments of the elaborately produced hit were doled out one at a time by an established outlet, premium cable channel HBO. That was standard TV operating procedure until, suddenly, it wasn’t. The new era arrived ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo