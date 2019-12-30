Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Torts: Wrongful Death-Fraudulent Transfer to Hinder Creditors

Torts: Wrongful Death-Fraudulent Transfer to Hinder Creditors

By: Staff Report December 30, 2019

Plaintiffs filed suit against defendant, alleging he and others were responsible for the murder of plaintiffs’ decedent. Plaintiffs asserted a claim for wrongful death and fraudulent transfer, alleging defendant engaged in a series of financial transactions to hinder his creditors. The trial court appointed a receiver during the pendency of the litigation and denied defendant’s ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo