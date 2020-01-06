Quantcast
Kansas City and Minneapolis firms combine as Lathrop GPM

By: Staff Report January 6, 2020

Kansas City-based Lathrop Gage and Minneapolis-based Gray Plant Mooty completed their combination into Lathrop GPM on Jan. 1. The combined firm, announced in October, “expands client services, deepens both firms’ core in the Midwest and provides a wider national platform,” the firm said in a news release. The combined firm consists of nearly 400 attorneys in ...

