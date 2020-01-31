Quantcast
Castle appointed to 16th Judicial Circuit

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Sarah A. Castle as associate circuit judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gregory B. Gillis. Castle was an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County. She received her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

