Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Domestic Relations: Child Support-Modification-Child Custody

Domestic Relations: Child Support-Modification-Child Custody

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

Where a father challenged a judgment altering visitation provisions and increasing his child-support obligation, the father did not show prejudice from the admission of a court-ordered psychological examination because substantial evidence supported the finding that unsupervised visitation would endanger the children’s physical health or emotional development, and the trial court did not err in refusing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo