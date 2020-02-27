Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist settles for $113,500 after hitting parked trailer

Motorcyclist settles for $113,500 after hitting parked trailer

By: David Baugher February 27, 2020

A Blue Springs motorcyclist who impaled himself on the corner of a parked trailer during a turn settled his claims for $113,500. Plaintiff’s attorney Laurie Del Percio of Horn Law Firm represented Douglas Stacer, whose severe injuries included a pelvic girdle fracture and abdominal trauma, in the 2018 collision with the stationary trailer owned by Vanderford ...

