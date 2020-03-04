Quantcast
Civil Practice: Ejectment Action-Failure to Appear-Default Judgment

Civil Practice: Ejectment Action-Failure to Appear-Default Judgment

By: Staff Report March 4, 2020

Where appellant did not timely appear in an ejectment action and the district court entered a default judgment based on a finding that he willfully refused to appear, the court did not abuse its discretion, and the default judgment was appropriate. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Hubbard (MLW No. 74577/Case No. 19-1924 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court ...

