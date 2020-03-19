Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Student settles claims from relationship with teacher for $2 million

Student settles claims from relationship with teacher for $2 million

By: Jessica Shumaker March 19, 2020

The Harrisonville School District has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a student’s claim that a high school aide and coach — who is also the son of the district’s superintendent — engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with her. Cass County Associate Judge J. Michael Rumley approved the settlement Feb. 26. The district released ...

