Quantcast
Don't miss

Methodology

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 12, 2020

The MOney 2020 rankings are for firms with $100 million or more in gross revenue. We also make year-over-year comparisons of changes in profit, revenue per lawyer, profit per equity partner and other measures. For firms below the $100 million threshold, we do not provide explicit rankings, but instead we provide a series of short ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo