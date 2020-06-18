Dear Readers,

As a reader of our website and publications, you know we make it our business to regularly honor the exceptional work of Missouri attorneys. In fact, it’s part of our mission. Whether it’s with our Missouri Lawyers Awards, Women’s Justice Awards, Up & Coming or any of our events, we recognize scores of deserving honorees each year.

As it does every year, our 2020 Reader Rankings issue for Missouri Lawyers Media complements our suite of honor awards. It keeps the tradition as yet another form of recognition.

But instead of recognizing individuals, we recognize businesses and organizations. They’re the ones who support you each day in your lawyering needs.

And who better to decide the top businesses in each category than you — our readers who have the experience. Whether it’s forensic accounting or malpractice insurance, you know who does it best.

And you told us.

You voted on your laptops, desktops and phones, from Joplin to Jefferson City and from Cape Girardeau to Chesterfield.

All we did was calculate the results.

So welcome to our annual Reader Rankings!

You’re a discriminating group of readers, so to receive this honor is something these businesses will want to brag about for quite a while.

And they should.

The top companies represented in each of the categories help you in your work across the spectrum of your lawyering. Some have been around for many years, offering stellar services. Some are new on the scene but already showing great promise.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2020 Reader Rankings. And, no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day.

Sincerely,

Liz Irwin