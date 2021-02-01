Quantcast
Home / Featured / Carnahan joins Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Carnahan joins Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

By: Jessica Shumaker February 1, 2021

Former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan has joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in St. Louis as a senior policy advisor in the firm’s public policy & government affairs group.

