Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Illinois woman settles after fall on ice causes head injuries

Illinois woman settles after fall on ice causes head injuries

By: David Baugher February 11, 2021

A woman received a $300,000 settlement for head injuries she suffered after slipping on a slick surface at her apartment complex in Illinois, according to her attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo