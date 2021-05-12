Quantcast
Fields named managing partner at Kutak Rock

Fields named managing partner at Kutak Rock

By: Staff Report May 12, 2021

Larry D. Fields was elected managing partner of Kutak Rock’s regional office in Kansas City, effective April 1. He succeeded Eric Johnson, who became managing partner in 2017.

