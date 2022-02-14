Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woman's crash case 'could have broken either way'

Woman’s crash case ‘could have broken either way’

By: David Baugher February 14, 2022

A St. Charles County woman claiming injuries in a car crash won a $300,000 award despite complications at the trial due to social media photos. 

