Home / Featured / Self-defense claim gets another shot after high court’s remand

Self-defense claim gets another shot after high court’s remand

By: Chloe Murdock May 3, 2022

A woman who received a 10−year sentence from a St. Louis City jury for a shooting incident has a second chance for a self-defense claim. The Missouri Supreme Court vacated the judgment after identifying missing jury instructions.

