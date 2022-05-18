Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ostapko joins Stinson in Kansas City

By: Staff Report May 18, 2022

Andrew Ostapko has joined Stinson’s Kansas City office as a partner in the corporate finance practice group.

