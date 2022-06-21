Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / BCLP attorneys prevail in Hague Convention case for pro bono client

BCLP attorneys prevail in Hague Convention case for pro bono client

By: Teri Saylor June 21, 2022

Thanks to the pro bono efforts of a Missouri legal team, a single mom from Mexico was able to hug her kids again, nearly a year after their father transported them to Kansas City without her consent.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo