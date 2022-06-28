Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hinderks wins Stinson's D&I Champion Award

Hinderks wins Stinson’s D&I Champion Award

By: Staff Report June 28, 2022

Stinson has selected its former managing partner Mark Hinderks as its 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award recipient.

