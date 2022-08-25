Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Shot janitor gets mixed verdict against apartment management

Shot janitor gets mixed verdict against apartment management

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 25, 2022

A St. Louis jury awarded $800,000 in damages to an apartment-complex janitor who was shot in the back by a tenant who mistook him for a burglar.

