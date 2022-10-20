Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Proctor named Prosecutor of the Year

By: Staff Report October 20, 2022

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys named Kacey L. Proctor of Butler County as this year’s Prosecutor of the Year.

