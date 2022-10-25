Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / SmithAmundsen to become Amundsen Davis

SmithAmundsen to become Amundsen Davis

By: Staff Report October 25, 2022

SmithAmundsen, a Midwestern law firm with offices in St. Louis, plans to formally combine with Wisconsin-based Davis Kuelthau on Nov. 1.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo